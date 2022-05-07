Scotiabank Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGFMF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.96.

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

