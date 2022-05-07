Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €66.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($70.21) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($72.63) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.70 ($74.42).

G24 opened at €59.24 ($62.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($49.37) and a twelve month high of €73.36 ($77.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €57.46.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

