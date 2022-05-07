Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of SRL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. Scully Royalty has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

