Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE SRL opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.