Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:SCU opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($3.14). The firm had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

