Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,385. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

