Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $65.60 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

