Secret Price Tops $3.50 (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Secret has a market cap of $571.83 million and $17.68 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00009743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00238646 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00473734 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

