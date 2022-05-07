Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $312.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

