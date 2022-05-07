Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 105,440 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $413.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,978,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $438.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

