Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $8.75 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $478.23. 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day moving average of $588.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

