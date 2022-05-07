Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.64. The company had a trading volume of 946,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $491.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.23.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

