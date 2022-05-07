Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,305,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 323,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,151. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

