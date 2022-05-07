Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 575,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 18,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.72. 14,381,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.