Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,896 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Extra Space Storage worth $27,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.66. 983,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.98.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.