Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 90,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after purchasing an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,279. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. General Electric has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

