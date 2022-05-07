Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,753,000 after buying an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $31,634,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 1,603,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $19,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,114,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,406. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

