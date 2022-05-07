Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

NYSE COP traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 9,213,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,663,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.74. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.51%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

