Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $23,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $809,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.97. 17,168,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,325,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $321.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.72.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

