Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,350 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,350 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 957,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,087. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.