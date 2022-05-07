SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $423.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.12 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

