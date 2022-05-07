Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sempra were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.90. 1,645,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

