Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. 528,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,376. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

