Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to post $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $5.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.73% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 1,022,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $373.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 274,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.