Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.43.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.73% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

