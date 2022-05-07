Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,785 ($34.79).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,996 ($37.43) on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,007.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,905.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($35.02) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($62,362.81).

Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.