SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.13 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. SFL’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SFL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 818,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.74. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. SFL’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

