Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,713,810 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.40) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.97. The company has a market capitalization of £103.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.17.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.