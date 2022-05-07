Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $3,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,637.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAND shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

