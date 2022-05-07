Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 4,883 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.91 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

