Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

