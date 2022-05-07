Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Gold by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 414.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 3,191.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of NGD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $920.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

New Gold Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.