Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $151,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 68.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth $261,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

