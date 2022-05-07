Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 4,815 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,027,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The Lion Electric Company has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

