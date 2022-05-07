Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,092,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 397,086 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

