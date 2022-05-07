Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Get Shell alerts:

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Friday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,089.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.