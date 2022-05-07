Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Position Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,208,606 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $37,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $33.17 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

