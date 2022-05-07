Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $460.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $660.00 to $460.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Shopify from $937.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $943.75.

SHOP stock opened at $377.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $355.13 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,014.20.

Shares of Shopify are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

