Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $630.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $1,000.00 to $630.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $834.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $943.75.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $35.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.49. 10,269,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,014.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $355.13 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 31.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 133.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

