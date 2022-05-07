Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Veritas Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.75.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $377.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.20. Shopify has a 52-week low of $355.13 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.