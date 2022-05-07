Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $750.00. The stock had previously closed at $485.49, but opened at $424.65. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shopify shares last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 90,891 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.75.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $591.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,014.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.