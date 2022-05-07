Shopping Trading Down 9.3% This Week (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $6.39 million and $505,883.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.96 or 0.00019587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00194219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00470083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00038800 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,413.13 or 1.98108286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,119 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

