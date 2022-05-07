Showcase Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Showcase has a total market cap of $39,207.81 and approximately $2,335.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Showcase has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00182824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00195007 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00472460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00038844 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,389.18 or 1.98820721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.