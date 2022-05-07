Shyft Network (SHFT) Market Cap Reaches $11.55 Million

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $160,735.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,124,128 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

