Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 112.89% and a negative return on equity of 865.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Sientra stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

