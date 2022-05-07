Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. Signify Health had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Signify Health’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. 3,012,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,604. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Signify Health has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter.

About Signify Health (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.