Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

