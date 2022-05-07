Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

