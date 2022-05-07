Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR) Shares Down 4.9%

Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 7,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 13,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:VCAR – Get Rating) by 137.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.61% of Simplify Volt RoboCar Disruption and Tech ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

