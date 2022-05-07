Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

